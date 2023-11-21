Delhi's air quality 'very poor,' deteriorates in NCR areas

By Riya Baibhawi 01:57 pm Nov 21, 202301:57 pm

Delhi's air quality has been impacted by lowered temperatures and vehicular pollutants

Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Tuesday, as the city experienced dense toxic smog. Its air quality index (AQI) was 323 shortly after 5:15am, revealed data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Areas like Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Lodhi Road, and New Moti Bagh reported AQI levels of 374, 399, 315, and 370, respectively. This came a day after schools and colleges were reopened in the national capital.

Why does this story matter?

Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) has been marred by air pollution for weeks, with its AQI oscillating between "very poor" and "severe." Although there was a slight improvement on Sunday, air quality in Delhi and its surrounding areas deteriorated on Monday and Tuesday amid predictions that significant relief is not expected in the near future. The air quality degradation has primarily been attributed to lower temperatures, stubble burning, and vehicular emissions, in addition to pollution caused by firecrackers on Diwali.

Gurugram, Noida report rise in pollution

Air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) areas has reportedly deteriorated. Ghaziabad's AQI was measured at 321 on Tuesday, Gurugram's at 261, Greater Noida's at 318, Noida's at 331, and Faridabad's at 329. The AQI scale classifies air quality as "good" from zero to 50, "satisfactory" from 51 to 100, "moderate" from 101 to 200, "poor" from 201 to 300, "very poor" from 301 to 400, "severe" from 401 to 450, and "severe plus" above 450.

GRAP Stage 4 lifted, construction work allowed

Following a slight improvement, the Centre on Saturday lifted the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV restrictions in Delhi, allowing construction work for linear projects and the entry of diesel trucks. Moreover, government-aided and private schools resumed classes on Monday. However, outdoor sports and morning assemblies were put on hold. Lifting the restrictions, authorities said significant AQI deterioration in the near future was unlikely, based on predictions of the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

GRAP Stages 1-3 still in place in Delhi

Delhi's average AQI at 323 on Tuesday was slightly better than the AQI recorded on Monday morning (331). Though pollution-curbing measures under GRAP Stage IV have been revoked, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai earlier reminded citizens that regulations under GRAP Staged I-III remained in place. He said adhering to these rules was necessary to prevent the worsening of the pollution crisis.

Primary causes for Delhi's air pollution per IIT study

A recent study by the Delhi government and the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, found that vehicle emissions were responsible for nearly 45% of the city's air pollution (on Friday). Besides, secondary inorganic aerosols were another major factor. These particles are produced in the atmosphere through the interaction of gases and particulate pollutants from power plants, refineries, and vehicles, among others. In recent days, such particles have accounted for 19% to 36% of Delhi's air pollution.