India

12:34 pm Nov 21, 2023

The vertical drilling machine reached near the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi

A vertical drilling machine on Tuesday reportedly reached the collapsed tunnel—where 41 workers are trapped in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi﻿—from the top. Also, more 900mm steel pipes to be sent inside were brought to the site as the rescue operation entered its 10th day. Meanwhile, the first visuals of the trapped workers taken through an endoscopic camera emerged, and they also had their first hot meal.

Why does this story matter?

On November 12, a portion of the 4.5km under-construction Silkyara tunnel, part of the Char Dham all-weather road project, collapsed. The rescue operation has hit multiple roadblocks as efforts to evacuate the workers by horizontally drilling pipes through 70m of rubble have failed, with more debris falling. The government is now planning a five-pronged operation by focusing on vertical drilling from three sides.

Road widening underway to allow machine to reach site

Another drilling machine headed to the rescue site reportedly got stuck as the road was narrow. Traffic on both sides was halted, and work is underway to widen the road. Separately, a truck carrying equipment for the rescue operation fell in a 100m gorge in the Narendranagar area of Tehri district on Monday afternoon. The truck driver died in the incident.

First visuals of workers trapped inside tunnel

Two locations identified for vertical drilling

The government has also roped in Arnold Dix, the president of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association, for the rescue operation. He said that two locations have been identified for vertical drilling, and the work will start after the site is prepared properly to ensure accuracy. Notably, a machine will drill from the top of the hill under which the tunnel lies.

Mobile phones, chargers to be given to workers through pipe

An endoscopic camera inserted in the tunnel through a 6-inch pipe helped establish contact with the workers, who said they were doing fine. The pipe also helped send hot khichdi in bottles to the workers, who had been surviving on dry fruits and water. Colonel Deepak Patil, heading the operation, said the workers will also be given mobile phones and chargers through the pipe.

DRDO robots inside tunnel to explore escape routes

Officials called the successful penetration of the new 6-inch pipe 53m beyond the debris as the "first breakthrough." Meanwhile, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) sent two robots weighing 20kg and 50kg inside the tunnel to explore more escape routes. Experts earlier pointed out that norms regarding escape routes were flouted in the tunnel's construction, and the hill's soft portions weren't supported.

Yoga, antidepressants for workers to cope

The workers will reportedly be provided bananas, apple slices, and daliya or porridge in wide-mouthed bottles through the new pipe. Antidepressants and multivitamins are also being sent. Doctors have asked them to do yoga, walk, and engage in uplifting conversations. They set aside space for their sanitary needs 1km away from the wall of debris. Also, they have access to electricity inside the tunnel.