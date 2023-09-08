Finnair to resume Mumbai-Helsinki direct flight in March 2024

Written by Rishabh Raj September 08, 2023 | 06:22 pm 2 min read

It currently operates a daily flight to Delhi, connecting commuters worldwide (Photo credit: Airline staff rates)

Finnair, Finland's flagship carrier, is set to restart its direct flights between Mumbai and Helsinki in March 2024, after suspending operations due to the Russia-Ukraine war and Russian airspace restrictions. The airline plans to operate wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft for these flights and hire around 50 additional flying crew members, including Indian pilots and cabin crew, for its Mumbai operations.

Finnair's rich history and Indian connections

Founded in 1923, Finnair is one of the world's oldest airlines. It currently operates a daily flight to Delhi, connecting customers to nearly 70 European destinations and five cities in the United States. Sakari Romu, Finnair's Indian operations head, revealed that the airline generates higher revenue per flight from its Mumbai operations compared to its direct flight to Delhi.

Exploring expansion and partnerships in India

Finnair is actively considering expanding its market offerings in India, with Bengaluru and Chennai as potential markets. The airline is also exploring partnerships with Indian airlines on both an individual airline-to-airline basis and a more holistic alliance level. While discussions are ongoing, no agreements have been finalized yet.

Business travel recovery and visa challenges

According to Romu, business travel from India is still around 60% of the level seen in 2019, and it may take at least another six months for corporate travel to return to pre-COVID-19 levels. Romu also mentioned that limitations in visa processing by European countries have affected travel demand between India and Europe, but he expects it to reach its peak after six months once these limitations are addressed.

