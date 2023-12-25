Cold wave: Delhi flight operations hit, thick fog reduces visibility

By Riya Baibhawi 03:15 pm Dec 25, 202303:15 pm

The national capital has been engulfed by thick smog (Representative image; Photo credit: Flickr/rosipaw)

Delhi residents woke up to a chilly morning with heavy fog on Monday as the cold wave intensified across North India. As the air quality remained "very poor," the temperature dropped to 9.4 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Monday morning. Thick fog blanketed various parts of Delhi, such as Munirka and Lodhi Road, leading to reduced visibility. Flight operations were also affected at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as visibility plunged to zero.

Why does this story matter?

The cold wave, along with severe pollution, has not only led to hazardous impacts on health but also reduced visibility across the national capital. On Monday, the visibility was recorded at 125 meters in various areas, affecting traffic movement across the national capital and neighboring regions. Last week, in response to worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III anti-pollution measures in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Air quality remains 'very poor' amid foggy conditions

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) at 395 remained in the "very poor" range, per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). AQI in Lodhi Road was recorded at 344, while that of the ITO area was at 400, nearing the severe category. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," 401 and 450 "severe," and above 450 "severe-plus."

Flight operations affected at Delhi airport

Delhi's IGI Airport is the largest and busiest in the country and witnesses a huge rush during the holiday season. On Monday, airport authorities issued a passenger advisor urging people to contact their airline for updated flight information. Several domestic and international flights were delayed or diverted due to reduced visibility. Earlier, on December 2, too, at least 18 flights were diverted to cities, including Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur, due to smog and bad weather in Delhi.

Delhi Airport issues advisory to passengers

SpiceJet says flights would be disrupted

SpiceJet also issued an advisory saying flights to and from Delhi might be disrupted due to poor weather conditions. "Due to bad weather in Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected," the airline stated. Moreover, Delhi's iconic India Gate was shrouded in a dense layer of smog early on Monday, further emphasizing the fog's impact on visibility throughout the city. Notably, scores of people in Delhi took refuge in shelters on Sunday night as temperatures dropped.

Government invokes pollution control plan

On Friday, the CAQM invoked the pollution-controlling measures under GRAP Stage III in Delhi and the NCR amid a decline in air quality to "severe" levels. The decision was made to prevent further air quality deterioration. Following the central panel's move, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai asked all concerned government departments to reactivate the necessary teams for the proper implementation of curbs under the pollution control plan.

