Lifestyle

Liquid Tree: Is this the ultimate solution to air pollution

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 24, 2023, 11:20 am 3 min read

This groundbreaking new weapon offers new hope in fight against air pollution

In the fight against air pollution, planting trees in forests is a well-known method adopted by both companies and governments to lower atmospheric CO2 levels. However, in heavily populated cities, where pollution is concentrated, there is little room for planting even the smallest of greenery. Thankfully, we have an innovative solution: liquid trees. Continue reading to learn about this groundbreaking innovation.

What is a liquid tree?

Serbian scientists have introduced a revolutionary solution to the problem of air pollution in densely populated urban areas. Known as a liquid tree, nicknamed LIQUID 3, this innovative tool converts carbon dioxide into oxygen just as plants do. It is a state-of-the-art urban photobioreactor, the first of its kind in Serbia, and a significant breakthrough in the ongoing battle against air pollution.

Where is this tree exactly located?

The LIQUID 3 sits prominently on Makedonska Street in front of the Municipality of Stari Grad in Belgrade, Serbia. This place is a busy urban area where carbon dioxide emissions are the highest in the country.

The LIQUID 3 is more efficient than trees

Trees in urban areas are suffering due to exposure to high levels of toxic gases and dust. These pollutants accumulate on their leaves, thereby reducing their ability to effectively absorb carbon dioxide. This one LIQUID 3 is capable of replacing two 10-year-old trees or 200 square meters of lawn. However, its broader practical applications are still being explored.

How does it function?

The LIQUID 3 photo-bioreactor is made up of a glass tank holding approximately 600 liters of water and microalgae. It also has a solar panel that generates power for a small pump, which brings air into the tank through tiny openings, allowing the microalgae to perform photosynthesis. This process converts CO2 and water into oxygen, which is then released into the air.

More than just a tool to combat air pollution

LIQUID 3, is more than just a solution to air pollution in dense urban areas. It also serves as a bench, complete with mobile phone chargers, and features a solar panel for lighting at night. The project aims to promote and expand the use of microalgae in Serbia for various purposes, such as wastewater treatment, composting, biomass and biofuel production, and air purification.

It has gained recognition for innovative and sustainable design

The innovative liquid tree has garnered widespread recognition and acclaim for its impressive performance and sustainable design. It was awarded a position as one of the 11 best climate-smart and innovative solutions by the Climate Smart Urban Development project. This project was created by UNDP, the Ministry of Environmental Protection, and sponsored by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

Is this the ultimate solution?

While the liquid tree is an innovative and promising solution to combat air pollution in urban areas, it is not the ultimate solution. Air pollution is a complex problem that requires a multi-faceted approach to address. The liquid tree can serve as a complementary tool to traditional methods of reducing pollution, such as promoting cleaner transportation and reducing industrial emissions.