By Isha Sharma 01:04 pm Jan 15, 202401:04 pm

Amitabh Bachchan has bought a piece of land in Ayodhya

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has become the recent owner of a sprawling property in the country's busiest and hottest site currently—Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Per reports, the Don﻿ actor has purchased the 10,000 square feet property in The Sarayu, a luxurious mixed-use enclave developed by Mumbai-based The House of Abhinandan Lodha. The property cost him a whopping Rs. 14.4cr! In a statement, Bachchan said, "The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries."

Property located near Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Located just 15 minutes from the under-construction Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and on the banks of the sacred Sarayu river, The Sarayu property is where Bachchan plans to build a home. He expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, "This is the start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital."

Uttar Pradesh happens to be Bachchan's birthplace

Ayodhya—in addition to being one of the epicenters of Hinduism in India—is also a hot site currently due to its well-connectedness to other nearby cities in Uttar Pradesh. One of these is Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), which also happens to be Bachchan's birthplace. Ayodhya is currently gearing up for a grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which will take place on January 22 and witness the presence of luminaries from several fields across India.

Bollywood in Ayodhya: Celebrities invited for January 22 ceremony

As per reports, apart from Big B, Bollywood bigwigs such as Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and acclaimed directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, and producer Mahaveer Jain have been invited for the grand opening event. Additionally, South Indian actors like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, and Rishabh Shetty are some other guests who might grace the event with their presence.

Take a look at Big B's upcoming films

Bachchan was last seen in a cameo role in Vikas Bahl's Ganapath: A Hero is Born, a massive critical and commercial dud. Up next, he has a key role in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which is gearing up for release on May 9, 2024. It also features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. He will be seen in Rajinikanth-led Vettaiyan, too, slated to release this year.