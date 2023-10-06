Maharashtra government can't run from responsibility: HC on Nanded tragedy

By Prateek Talukdar 05:10 pm Oct 06, 202305:10 pm

The Bombay High Court slammed the Maharashtra government over the recent deaths at Nanded hospital

The Bombay High Court on Friday slammed the Maharashtra government over the recent deaths at Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded. The court said it's the state government's duty to ensure basic health facilities after the government's advocate said, "No one can be blamed for the deaths." It directed the government to file an affidavit listing the steps taken to fill the vacancies and to replenish medical supplies in government hospitals in the last six months.

Why does this story matter?

As many as 37 patients, including 18 newborns, died in the Nanded hospital within four days, from September 30 to October 3, due to a reported shortage of medical supplies and personnel. The Bombay HC took suo moto cognizance of the deaths, while the police booked the hospital's acting dean and a pediatrician for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The Maharashtra government was planning to blame the short-staffing in private hospitals due to a long weekend, NDTV reported.

Patients referred from private hospital in 'last stage': AG

Advocate General (AG) Birendra Saraf, representing the state government, said that most patients arrived at the hospital at the "last stage." He attributed the deaths to overwhelming pressure and staff shortages. The bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor retorted, saying there are only 49 professors posted at the medical college as opposed to 97 posts. The AG said the vacancies will be filled by November.

HC asks about steps taken for purchasing supplies, appointments

The court also asked about the unavailability of the CEO of the Medicine Procurement Board, to which Saraf replied that an official had an additional charge. The HC stressed the importance of a full-time and independent CEO. It asked the board to file an affidavit regarding its purchases and appointments. It directed the principal secretaries of the medical education department and public health department to furnish details about the institutions attached to the Nanded hospital and others for medical supplies.

221 patients admitted to hospital from October 2-3

An official statement by the Nanded hospital said 823 patients were undergoing treatment there currently. As many as 221 new patients were admitted to the hospital from October 2 to 3. After 31 deaths occurred within 48 hours, Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil made Dean Shyamrao Wakode clean a toilet as an apparent punishment for his alleged negligence. Later, Patil was booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.