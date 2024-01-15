SpiceJet launches non-stop flights to Ayodhya from Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai

By Rishabh Raj 12:34 pm Jan 15, 2024

SpiceJet will deploy its 189-seater Boeing 737 aircraft on these routes

Budget airline SpiceJet on Monday announced direct flights to Ayodhya from Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai starting February 1, 2024. These routes will be serviced by the airline's 189-seater Boeing 737 aircraft. This development follows the recent inauguration of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. Despite this development, SpiceJet's share price saw a slight drop, trading at Rs. 64.5 on the BSE with a 1.24% decrease, at the time of writing.

Special flight for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony

In addition to these new routes, SpiceJet has planned a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, 2024, for the Pran Pratishta ceremony at the Ram Mandir, which is scheduled for January 22. A return flight will also be available on the same day. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that around 100 chartered flights are expected at the Ayodhya airport for this auspicious event.

Expansion of SpiceJet's network and additional flights

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer of SpiceJet, expressed that "these new flights align with our commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing passengers with convenient travel options." "SpiceJet remains dedicated to connecting more Indian cities with Ayodhya soon, offering non‐stop flights for a seamless and comfortable travel experience,ʺ Bhatia added. Furthermore, SpiceJet has announced new flights connecting Mumbai with Srinagar, Chennai with Jaipur, and Bengaluru with Varanasi, all commencing on February 1.