BJP Ram Mandir resolution has hailed PM Narendra Modi for bringing Ram Rajya

'Ram Rajya' for 1,000 years: BJP passes Ram Mandir resolution

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:07 pm Feb 18, 202405:07 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday celebrated the construction of Ram Mandir as a "historic and glorious achievement for the country" at its national council meeting in New Delhi. A political resolution passed by the BJP termed the Ayodhya temple consecration as the beginning of a new era, establishing "Ram Rajya" (rule of Lord Ram) in India for the next 1,000 years. Moved by party president JP Nadda, the resolution also hailed the contribution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi took center stage during the large-scale unveiling of Ram Mandir on January 22. The temple complex was later opened to the public. However, several opposition leaders skipped the inauguration ceremony, calling it "Modi's political event." Some politicians also claimed they were purposely left out. The construction of Ram Mandir on the disputed site of Babri Masjid was one of the main poll planks of the BJP for several years.

'Mahatma Gandhi held Ram Rajya close to heart'

According to the resolution, Mahatma Gandhi also held the idea of Ram Rajya close to his heart, viewing it as a representation of true democracy. It further stated that India's Constitution is inspired by the ideals of Ram Rajya as it promotes democratic values and justice for all. The original copy of the Constitution features an image of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita, and Lakshman ji after their triumphant return to Ayodhya, it claimed.

BJP resolution hails PM Modi for uniting nation

Nadda praised PM Modi at the BJP's national convention for his role in the temple's consecration, which was celebrated as a "national festival." The resolution credited him with playing an "impeccable role in uniting the entire nation on this auspicious occasion associated with Lord Shri Ram." Ram Mandir is now seen as a symbol of India's vision, philosophy, and path, becoming a temple of national consciousness, it said.

Government's success in preserving cultural heritage

Moreover, the resolution emphasized the government's success in preserving and promoting India's cultural heritage under PM Modi's leadership. Over the past 10 years, Modi has worked to connect India's spiritual heritage with the unity of the country, it said. The resolution stated that "through his unwavering commitment toward religion, he started many such programs which are taking India toward a bright future."