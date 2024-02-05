PM Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on the president's address in the Lok Sabha

BJP will get 370 seats in Lok Sabha polls: Modi

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday replied to the Motion of Thanks on the president's address in the Lok Sabha. Hitting out at the opposition, Modi said, "You have taken a resolution to remain in the Opposition...the people will give you their blessings." The Bharatiya Janata Party had issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House.

Watch: Modi's address in the Lok Sabha

PM's address

Congress responsible for condition of opposition: Modi

In his address, PM Modi also held the Congress responsible for the "condition of the opposition today." "They got so many opportunities, but they were not able to do their duty in 10 years," he added. The prime minister also attacked the party for perpetuating "dynastic politics." He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Mohabbat Ki Dukan" is on the verge of shutting down.

Vocal for local

Cancel culture prevalent in Congress: PM

Referring to the central government's initiatives, PM Modi said the opposition has said "cancel" to everything. "If we say Make in India, they say 'cancel'... We say 'Atmanirbhar Bharat, they say 'cancel'... We say 'Vocal for local' they say 'cancel'...We say 'Central Vista', they say 'cancel'." He also hit out at the opposition for only "thinking about divisions."

Details

India today 5th largest economy: PM

PM Modi quoted 2014 Interim Budget and said, "India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the fifth largest economy and yet they (Congress) are silent...They had even lost the ability to dream." He also added that India will become the third largest economy in his party's third term, adding that this was "Modi's guarantee."

Infrastructure push

'Pace of growth today unimaginable for Congress'

The prime minister also said that the rate of growth today is unimaginable for the Congress. "We built 4 crore houses for poor and 80 lakh for urban poor. Had Congress built these at its own pace, then it would have taken them 100 years," he said. He added that the sanitation coverage in the country has progressed from 40 % to 100%.

NDA government

25 crore people lifted out of poverty in 10 years

The prime minister said that leaders from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were insulted by the United Progressive Alliance government during its tenure. He also highlighted that 25 crore people had been lifted out of poverty in the last decade under the NDA government.

Opposition bloc

PM hits out at INDIA bloc

The prime minister also said, "The country has borne the brunt of 'familyism', and Congress has also suffered from the same. The situation is that (Mallikarjun) Kharge has shifted from this House to that House (Rajya Sabha), and Ghulam Nabi Azad has shifted out of the party." "It seems alliance's (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc) alignment has gone wrong,' Modi added.

Quotes Nehru's speech

PM mounts attack on Nehru, Indira

In his address PM Modi said that former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, in their speeches, had portrayed the people of India as "lazy" and "slow". Their thought process was that the Indians can never be as hardworking as the Japanese, he added. "Their (Congress's) vision and thought-process is limited to one family," Modi said.

2024 polls

BJP to win 370 seats in Lok Sabha elections: Modi

Modi also expressed his confidence that the BJP would win 370 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance will secure 405 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He reiterated that the "third tenure" of the BJP would lay a foundation for next 1,000 years' progress. He listed revocation of Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir as the achievements of his government.