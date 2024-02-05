A couple was detained for questioning

Punjab businessman found murdered in Goa villa

By Riya Baibhawi 05:03 pm Feb 05, 202405:03 pm

What's the story A 77-year-old businessman from Punjab, Narottam "Nims" Dhillon was discovered dead in his North Goa villa on Sunday. Initial investigations indicate that he was smothered to death by a couple he had invited to stay with him at his Horizons Azure villa at Pilerne. The Goa Police, with the help of the Mumbai Police, have detained the couple, Neetu Rahuja and Jitendra Sahu, from Mumbai. The couple was last seen at the villa on Saturday night.

Details

Accused couple detained near Mumbai

Police in Goa tracked down the couple who was traveling in a rented car toward Mumbai. According to officials, the number plates had been removed from the vehicle, possibly to evade police. A Porvorim police official said, "The car was stopped in Vashi and the occupants were detained." The couple is being questioned, however, the police have yet not been able to ascertain the motive behind committing the crime.

Post-mortem report awaited

Body spotted by Dhillon's staff

Police said, the suspects arrived at the villa at Dhillon's invitation around 11:00pm on Saturday. On Sunday, Dhillon's body was recovered by his staff. A dog squad and forensics team was sent to the site to collect evidence, while his body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Police said that Dhillon was living in Goa since 2016 and was involved in the hospitality business. He lived in one villa and rented four others in the same complex to the tourists.

Probe underway

Case of robbery and murder registered

There were multiple injuries on Dhillon's body, police said. "Jewelry was also missing. We are registering an FIR under the relevant sections as a case of murder and robbery. We have zeroed down on the suspects," North Goa SP Nidhin Valsan said. Police have informed the businessman's children about the incident, who will reach Goa shortly. Further probe is underway, police added.