The AAP leader has been in jail for over a year

Court allows Manish Sisodia to meet ailing wife every week

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:39 pm Feb 05, 202404:39 pm

What's the story Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday granted permission to former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, to visit his ailing wife, Seema Sisodia, once a week while in custody. Sisodia's wife is suffering from multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disorder. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been in jail for over a year in the Delhi liquor policy case. His regular bail plea will also be heard next Monday (February 12) in front of Special Judge M K Nagpal.

Next Article

Bail plea

Sisodia's request for regular bail, custody parole

Last month, Sisodia moved the court seeking regular bail on merits and custody parole to see his wife for two days each week. Judge Nagpal asked Sisodia's lawyers whether his wife could visit him in jail with an attendant. To this, they replied that Seema is unable to walk for long durations. The AAP leader was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in February 2023 and by the Enforcement Directorate in March for his alleged role in the case.

In 2023

Sisodia last granted parole during Diwali

The last time Sisodia was granted custody parole to meet his ailing wife was during Diwali last November. The court also permitted him to see his wife in June 2023. However, due to her sudden hospitalization, he was unable to meet her at that time. Later, Sisodia had sought interim bail, but it was denied. He was, however, allowed to meet his wife under police custody.

Graft case

Accusations against Sisodia in liquor policy case

According to reports, Sisodia is accused of improperly interfering in the creation of the now-canceled Delhi excise policy, altering it to benefit select liquor companies, and causing significant financial loss to the state. In July 2022, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar sent a report to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, pointing out "deviations" from the policy's standard procedures. The report emphasized Sisodia's decisions as excise minister resulted in "undue benefit" to liquor licensees without "any justification."

Background

Delhi liquor policy case

The Delhi liquor policy case revolves around claims that the Kejriwal-led government's excise policy 2021-22 enabled cartelization and favored specific dealers who allegedly paid bribes for it. In 2023, the ED filed its first chargesheet in the case after conducting over 200 search operations and taking cognizance of a CBI case registered on the recommendation of the Delhi L-G.