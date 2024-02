What's the story

Former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred with Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday. "I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani...will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honor," he tweeted. The Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award in the Republic of India.