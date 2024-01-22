PM Modi announces Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana: What is it?

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:52 pm Jan 22, 202407:52 pm

The scheme will make India self-reliant in energy sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a new scheme that will boost India's self-reliance in the energy sector. Under this scheme titled "Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana," the government has set a target of setting up rooftop solar panels, on one crore houses. The PM made this decision while returning from Ayodhya, following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Take a look at the announcement

Who will benefit from this scheme?

According to Modi, the "Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana" will be beneficial to the poor and middle class of the country. This is because the installation of rooftop solar panels will reduce their electricity bills. However, the government is yet to announce a deadline for the implementation of the scheme, as well as the list of recipients.

Here's why the scheme was announced

Modi also revealed the reason behind announcing the scheme. The PM said, "All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram." "Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses," he added.