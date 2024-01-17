PIL filed to halt Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:58 pm Jan 17, 2024

The plea has been filed by a Ghaziabad resident

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking to halt the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22. The plea has been filed by Bhola Das, a resident of Ghaziabad,Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported. In his plea, he said that no religious events should take place during the Hindu calendar month of Paush.

Objections to consecration ceremony

The petition claims that the temple's ongoing construction makes the deity's consecration inconsistent with Sanatana tradition. It states, "A religious program is going to be organised in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The idol of Ram Lalla will be installed at the under-construction temple." "The ceremony will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Shankaracharyas have an objection to the Pran Pratistha programme...The temple is still incomplete...no deity can be consecrated."

Ayodhya prepares for consecration ceremony

Large-scale preparations are underway even as security has been strengthened in Ayodhya as well as the rest of India in view of the mega event. With the consecration ceremony just days away, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the security of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya last week. As part of the security arrangements, police will conduct citywide patrols and strict verification of external individuals.

Ram Mandir trust posts update on consecration rituals

Liquor outlets shut in Noida, Greater Noida on January 22

Meanwhile, all shops selling liquor in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on January 22, according to an order issued by the district administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar. The order also applies to military and paramilitary canteens, PTI reported. The latest guidelines have been issued in view of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.