Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani attended the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

Isha Ambani, Reliance Retail's Chairperson, and her brother Akash Ambani were present at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on Monday. Ambani, joined by her husband-entrepreneur Anand Piramal, shared her happiness, and said, "Today is one of the most sacred days for us. I am overjoyed to be here." The event, signifying the temple's opening after a long wait, is being celebrated like Diwali by Hindus across the nation.

The consecration ceremony began at 12:20 pm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding. Ambani donned a yellow dress, and arrived early at the temple complex, while her twin brother Akash attended alongside his wife Shloka Mehta. Akash expressed his enthusiasm for the historic occasion and stated, "This day will be written in the pages of history, we are happy to be here." Their parents, business magnates Mukesh and Nita Ambani were also spotted in Ayodhya.

