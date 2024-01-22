Saif Ali Khan to undergo knee surgery: Report

Saif Ali Khan to undergo knee surgery: Report

By Aikantik Bag 04:42 pm Jan 22, 2024

Saif Ali Khan has been hospitalized after a knee injury

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Monday after sustaining a knee injury. As per India.com, the actor is expected to undergo surgery soon, although no official statement has been released by the actor's team yet. The news has generated concern among fans, who are eager for updates on the actor's condition. Khan was recently seen in an episode of Koffee With Karan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in the hospital: Report

Reportedly, Khan's wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, is said to be by his side at the hospital. Some media reports suggest that the actor has also sustained a shoulder injury. Khan will next be seen in Devara with Jr. NTR which is slated for April release this year. It also features Janhvi Kapoor. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Khan's career so far

Khan has had a rather unconventional career. From debuting in the 1990s to now in the 2020s, he has always reinvented himself. From donning comic and romantic roles to acting in dark ones, he has aced it all. He has been one of the most successful actors in Bollywood, evident through projects such as Omkara, Sacred Games, and Hum Tum. With Devara, he is now about to make his Telugu debut.