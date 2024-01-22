Delhi HC orders suspension of website offering Ram Mandir 'prasad'

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:26 pm Jan 22, 202405:26 pm

The high court said that the website was "attempting to monopolize" the event

In an interim order, the Delhi High Court has directed the suspension of "http://khadiorganic.com", for allegedly advertising the delivery of free Prasad from the Ram Mandir's inauguration, the Indian Express reported. A single-judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula said in its January 18 interim order that the website was "attempting to monopolize" the event. The court also said that the web portal was using the goodwill of the plaintiff Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

HC restrains Khadi Organic in lawsuit

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission had filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in the high court. The high court, in its preliminary opinion, found that Khadi Organic, had marks deceptively similar to the plaintiff's Khadi mark. It then restricted the website owners from "manufacturing, selling, exporting, advertising" any goods/services under the marks Khadi Organic, identical or deceptively similar to the plaintiff's registered KHADI marks, until the next hearing.

Next hearing on May 27

Justice Narula directed the defendant to suspend the operation of the domain "www.khadiorganic.com" and maintain status quo regarding its ownership. "Defendants... must remove social media pages... using marks identical or deceptively similar to the Plaintiff's registered KHADI marks," he further directed. The matter will now be heard on May 27.

What is the lawsuit?

The suit filed through advocate Shwetasree Majumder. The lawsuit detailed how the website claimed to deliver the prasad for free, but demanded Rs.51 from Indian customers and USD 11 from foreign customers as a "delivery charge". It was also seeking donations from the public to facilitate the initiative.

Know about Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Constructed in the traditional architectural style of Nagara for Rs. 1,800 crore, the Ram Mandir stands 250 feet in width, 380 feet in length, and 161 feet in height. The temple also has multiple 20-foot-tall floors supported by 392 pillars and adorned with 44 gates. Crafted by Karnataka-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, a 51-inch black stone idol depicting a five-year-old Lord Ram stands on top of a lotus inside the temple.