The ED has been conducting an investigation into the case since September

Tamil Nadu sand mining case: Assets worth Rs. 130cr seized

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth Rs. 130.60 crore in connection with an illegal sand mining case in Tamil Nadu. The seized assets include movable assets worth Rs. 128.34 crore and 209 sand excavators employed in illicit sand mining. Additionally, a sum of Rs. 2.25 crore from 35 bank accounts was attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002.

The ED has been conducting an investigation into the case since September. It is looking into claims that huge quantities of sand were excavated from riverbeds and sold illegally, bypassing the online sales mechanism. According to the agency, this action resulted in substantial losses to the state exchequer. It also claimed to have seized damning documents and false invoices indicating the unlawful sale of sand during a raid in September.

Accused identified as Ramachandran, Rethinam, and Karikalan

The bank accounts belong to Shanmugam Ramachandran, Karuppaiah Rethinam, Pannerselvam Karikalan, and others. The ED said its investigation unveiled that the three men, along with their associates, had formed a syndicate and established a network of companies, either under their names or in the names of their relatives and associates. These entities were found to be involved in illegal sand mining activities in the state, the agency added.

Excessive and illegal sand mining revealed by expert team's report

To determine the status of mining sites, the ED conducted a thorough examination of all sand quarries in Tamil Nadu. The ED expert team's report exposed instances of excessive and illegal sand mining, far beyond the recorded volume documented in the state government's records. Furthermore, an analysis of geofencing records submitted by the makers and suppliers of excavators found that the construction equipment was deployed beyond the approved quarry area.

Searches conducted across Chennai, Tiruchy, and Puddukottai

Previously, the ED had carried out searches at 17 locations across Chennai, Tiruchy, and Puddukottai. These searches led to the seizure of unreported cash amounting to Rs. 2.33 crore, gold jewelry worth Rs. 56.86 lakh, and various other pieces of incriminating evidence. Additionally, the probe agency froze 30 bank accounts with a combined balance of approximately Rs. 13 crore.