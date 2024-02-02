The pigeon had been detained for eight months

Suspected spy pigeon released after 8-month detention in India

By Chanshimla Varah 03:46 pm Feb 02, 202403:46 pm

What's the story A pigeon detained for eight months by the police in India has finally been released after being cleared of espionage charges. The bird was captured in Mumbai's port in May with messages resembling Chinese script on its wings, The Times of India reported. The police suspected the bird was involved in espionage and took it in. They later transferred it to Mumbai's Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals.

Context

Why does this story matter?

This isn't the first time a bird has been suspected of spying in India. In 2020, Kashmir Police released a Pakistani fisherman's pigeon after determining it was not a spy. Similarly, in 2016, another pigeon was apprehended as it was found with a note threatening Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi near the India-Pakistan border.

Bird from Taiwan

Lengthy investigation and PETA's involvement

During its confinement, the pigeon was kept at the city hospital while police conducted their inquiry. The investigation revealed that the pigeon was an open-water racing bird from Taiwan that had escaped and flown to India. On Wednesday, police granted permission for the hospital to release the bird, which local media confirmed was in good health. With police approval, the bird was handed over to the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, where doctors set it free.

Use of pigeons

Pigeons have been used in spying and combat throughout history

Pigeons have often been employed in spying and combat, including during the First and Second World wars. During World War I, pigeons were used to deliver messages on land, in the air, and at sea. On the front lines, they were mostly utilized for espionage and emergency messages. For instance, a pigeon named Gustav delivered the first news of D-Day to the United Kingdom after a correspondent prepared a report and tied it to the bird during World War II.