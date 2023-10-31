Maharashtra: Maratha quota protests intensify; highway blocked, panchayat office torched

Maharashtra: Maratha quota protests intensify; highway blocked, panchayat office torched

By Riya Baibhawi 10:53 pm Oct 31, 202310:53 pm

Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has rejected state government's invite for discussion

Maratha protestors reportedly blocked the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in Maharashtra for two hours on Tuesday afternoon, leading to a significant traffic jam. This comes amid the ongoing demonstrations by the Marathas demanding reservations in education and government jobs under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. Moreover, Maratha Kranti Morcha members obstructed railway tracks, set tires ablaze, and waved saffron flags in Solapur. Two protestors, Ram Jadhav and Nishant Salve, were detained by the Solarpur Police and railway authorities.

Why does this story matter?

The Marathas, who currently fall under the general category, have been agitating to press for their demand to be recognized under the OBC category. Currently, the Kunbi agricultural community, a subset of the Maratha community, has reserved quotas since they come under OBCs and are eligible for reservation in education and government positions. However, Kunbis are against the inclusion of Marathas in the OBCs. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has called for a special parliamentary session on the issue.

Panchayat office set ablaze, activist on indefinite fast

Meanwhile, a group of protestors torched a panchayat samiti office in Ghansawangi of Jalna district during a demonstration on Monday night. Agitators shouting "Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha" vandalized and destroyed the office by torching it. Notably, Maratha reservation advocate Manoj Jarange-Patil has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Jalna's Antarwali Sarati village, in support of the quota demand, since Wednesday (October 25). On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a telephone conversation with Jarange-Patil to resolve the issue.

Activist Jarange-Patil rejects CM Shinde's proposal

Jarange-Patil has, however, rejected the Maharashtra government's proposal to hold discussions over the issue in Mumbai. He said, "The government will have to give reservations to all Marathas, be it Kunbis or other Marathas... We will not accept a half-hearted reservation." Earlier, CM Shinde assured Jarange-Patil that a cabinet meeting would be held regarding the distribution of Kunbi certificates to the Marathas. He also promised his government would file a curative petition in the Supreme Court over the issue.

Working to resolve issue: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

On the ongoing situation, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the state government was "working positively" to solve the "Maratha quota issue." He also claimed that some individuals were exploiting the protest and inciting violence while announcing the deployment and mobilization of additional forces in affected regions. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said 50-55 such culprits have been identified as well.

Strict action against culprits, IPC Section 307 to be implemented

Fadnavis also said that the Home Department will take strict action against the offenders identified through CCTV footage. Moreover, 49 people have already been arrested in relation to recent violence in the Beed district. According to Fadnavis, Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be enforced, and those causing disturbances will be punished. He added, "Few political leaders and their workers are also identified in such riots. They will be booked under appropriate sections."