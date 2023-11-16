NewsClick terror case: ED summons American millionaire Neville Singham

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:08 am Nov 16, 2023

ED has summoned American millionaire Neville Singham in NewsClick terror case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned United States (US) millionaire Neville Roy Singham in relation to the NewsClick terror case, ANI reported, citing sources. Singham's involvement was initially mentioned in a New York Times article, which accused him of disseminating Chinese propaganda globally. The central probe agency has sent the summons to Singham in China through the Ministry of External Affairs (MHA).

NewsClick accused of spreading Chinese propaganda

The Delhi Police's special cell has also identified Singham as an accused in the case. NewsClick Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on October 3. Additionally, nearly 100 individuals, including journalists and activists, were targeted in raids last month. Singham, who is listed as an accused in the NewsClick case, has previously denied claims that he operates a funding network connected to the Chinese government's propaganda division.