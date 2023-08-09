Tax authorities are investigating Hero Motocorp over links to vendor

Written by Athik Saleh August 09, 2023 | 05:18 pm 1 min read

Hero Motocorp allegedly received tax credit based on fake spending

Indian tax authorities are investigating motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp's relationship with vendor Salt Experiences over a suspected false expenditure of about Rs. 91 crore. The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) is conducting the probe, which is being monitored by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Hero spokesperson denied the investigation

Hero MotoCorp allegedly received a tax credit based on fake spending, leading to suspected tax evasion of about Rs. 16 crore. A spokesperson for Hero MotoCorp said "there is no ongoing investigation" against the company. Salt Experiences paid Rs. 12 crore to the DGGI related to the alleged tax evasion, sources told Reuters. The investigation was ongoing, per the new agency.

ED conducted searches at 12 premises last week

Additionally, the MCA is investigating whether Hero MotoCorp controls Salt Experiences in a case related to alleged diversion of funds. Previously, the ED conducted searches at 12 premises owned by Hero MotoCorp and its founding shareholder Pawan Munjal last week, seizing Rs. 54 crore in assets. At the time, Hero Motocorp said it didn't receive any communication from the government.

