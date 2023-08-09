SIP inflows cross Rs. 15,000cr for first time in July

Written by Athik Saleh August 09, 2023 | 05:02 pm 1 min read

SIP investments have been above Rs. 14,000 crore for five consecutive months

The month of July was great for Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). Inflows via SIPs crossed Rs. 15,000 crore mark for the first time last month. The increase in SIP investments shows a disciplined approach by mutual fund investors. Prior to achieving this milestone, SIP inflows were above Rs. 14,000 crore for four consecutive months. The previous high was Rs. 14,749 crore in May.

Net inflow of open-ended equity mutual funds declined

Meanwhile, open-ended equity mutual funds experienced a 12% decline in inflows, dropping to Rs. 7,626 crore. Despite this dip, inflows remained positive for the 29th consecutive month. Mid-cap and small-cap funds have been popular, with their last net outflows occurring in February and September 2021, respectively. Debt funds saw a significant increase in inflows in July, jumping over four times to Rs. 61,440 crore.

Overall AUM reached Rs. 46 lakh crore in July

The overall assets under management (AUM) of open-ended mutual funds rose by 4.50% in July, reaching Rs. 46.11 lakh crore. The surge in debt fund inflows resulted in a 63-fold spike in open-ended mutual funds' net inflows, reaching Rs. 82,467 crore. The growth in debt fund inflows and overall AUM demonstrates that Indian investors remain optimistic about the market.

