India

Delhi: Manish Sisodia meets ailing wife after court permission

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:39 pm Nov 11, 202301:39 pm

Manish Sisodia reached home to meet ailing wife

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday reached his home in Delhi to meet his ailing wife, reported NDTV. A Delhi court has granted him permission to meet his wife, Seema Sisodia, from 10:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who is currently detained at Tihar Jail in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, was accompanied by security during the meeting.

Watch: Visuals of Sisodia arriving at Delhi residence

Sisodia's previous attempt to meet wife was unsuccessful

In June, the Delhi High Court permitted Sisodia to see his wife Seema, who is battling multiple sclerosis. However, due to her sudden hospitalization caused by the worsening of her condition, he was unable to meet her at that time. Sisodia had sought interim bail days later, citing his wife's health conditions, but it was denied, and he was allowed to meet his wife under police custody.

Sisodia filed application to meet wife on Thursday

On Friday, the Delhi Rouse Avenue court allowed Sisodia to meet his wife but instructed him not to engage with the media or participate in any political activities during this visit. Sisodia had requested permission to meet his wife for five days on Thursday. According to the application, his wife experienced an acute attack of multiple sclerosis on April 25 and has been diagnosed with psychological issues.

Supreme Court denied Sisodia's bail in liquor policy scam

Sisodia held the excise portfolio in addition to being the deputy CM before his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February for alleged corruption. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sisodia on March 9 on money laundering accusations relating to the same case. Following his arrest, he stepped down as deputy CM and minister of other departments. The Supreme Court has repeatedly denied him bail in the case.