UK's Conservative MP Bob Blackman termed BBC reporting of Ram Mandir biased

UK: Conservative MP flags BBC's 'biased' reporting of Ram Mandir

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:47 pm Feb 03, 202402:47 pm

What's the story The United Kingdom's Conservative MP Bob Blackman on Friday voiced his concerns about the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)'s alleged biased coverage of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. During a parliamentary session, he said the temple consecration last week brought joy to Hindus across the world, but the British broadcaster's coverage of the event was "very sadly" biased. Blackman also called for a debate on the BBC's "impartiality" and its failure to provide accurate global news coverage.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Ram Mandir consecration was held on January 22, and it was headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of over 8,000 guests. The event was celebrated by Hindus across the world and covered extensively by both local and international media. The local media allegedly remained oblivious to Babri Masjid demolition in the 1990s at the disputed site during their coverage. However, international media—including the BBC—prominently featured references to the Mughal-era mosque, triggering sharp reactions from some readers.

Details

BBC article caused great disharmony: Blackman

Addressing the UK Parliament, Blackman said, "Very sadly, the BBC, in their coverage reported that this was the site of the destruction of a mosque forgetting the fact that it had been a temple for more than 2000 years before that happened." He said that the Muslim side had been allocated a five-acre site in Ayodhya for a mosque. Referring to a BBC article, Blackman said that, as a strong Hindu rights advocate, he felt the piece "caused great disharmony."

Twitter Post

Watch: Blackman addressing House of Commons

PM Modi

PM Modi highlights Ram Mandir's significance

Meanwhile, PM Modi emphasized the importance of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during his 109th edition of "Mann ki Baat" on January 28 (Sunday). "Friends, the occasion of Pran Pratishtha [consecration] in Ayodhya seems to have bound around a common thread, crores of people of the country together. Everyone's feelings are unanimous, and everyone's devotion is in unison," he said. PM Modi also highlighted that Lord Rama's governance has served as an inspiration for the creators of the Indian Constitution.