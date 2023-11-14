'Time to go': UK's Rishi Sunak gets first no-confidence letter

By Prateek Talukdar 03:24 pm Nov 14, 202303:24 pm

Rishi Sunak has received his first no-confidence letter after dismissing Suella Braverman

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has received his first no-confidence letter after dismissing Suella Braverman as the home secretary during a cabinet reshuffle on Monday. Conservative Party MP Andrea Jenkyns, a supporter of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, called for a "real Conservative Party leader" to replace Sunak. Jenkyns posted her no-confidence letter to the Conservative Private Members' Committee on X (previously Twitter), saying, "Enough is enough... It is time for Rishi Sunak to go."

Why does this story matter?

Sunak has rejigged his cabinet amid depleting support for the ruling Conservative Party. Last month, the support for the Labour Party was at 44% against 28% for the Conservatives. The ratings of Labour leader Keir Starmer, dubbed "prime minister in waiting," rose to 38%, Reuters reported. Almost 90% of voters—including 65% of Conservatives—said Britain needed a leadership change, The Guardian reported. The deadline for a national election is January 2025, but Sunak is expected to call polls next year.

Take a look at Jenkyns's post on X

Jenkyns calls Sunak removing Johnson 'unforgivable'

Jenkyns also slammed Sunak for "getting rid of our democratically elected leader, Boris Johnson, who bravely fought for Brexit when parliament was in deadlock." She claimed that the Conservative Party members, also called Tories, rejected Sunak as the party leader, and the opinion polls show that the public rejects him as well. Notably, if 15% of Tory MPs submit letters of no confidence, it would prompt a confidence vote which might result in a change of leadership.

Sunak purged center-right from cabinet: Jenkyns

While urging other Tory MPs "to stand up and fight for true Conservatism," Jenkyns also accused Sunak of purging the center-right from his cabinet. She criticized the dismissal of Braverman, whom she called "the only person in the cabinet with the balls to speak the truth of the appalling state of our streets and a two-tier policing system that leaves Jewish community in fear for their lives and safety." Sunak replaced Braverman with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Why Braverman was sacked

Braverman reportedly claimed that senior UK police officers were tougher on right-wing extremists than left-wing pro-Palestinian mobs, allegedly inciting violence. She alleged that Islamic extremists were using pro-Palestinian marches to try to dominate the streets of London. This came after 140 people were arrested as far-right counter-protesters opposing a 300,000-strong pro-Palestinian march in Central London clashed with the police. Following this, the police, senior leaders, and the Labour Party accused Braverman of provoking tensions.