By Snehadri Sarkar 07:15 pm Feb 04, 202407:15 pm

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday that he is being pressured to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After laying the foundation stone of a school in Rohini on Sunday, Kejriwal accused the central government of allocating only 4% of the national budget to schools and hospitals. He also highlighted his Delhi administration's commitment to spending 40% of its annual budget in these sectors.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The AAP chief's comments come amid a series of summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The AAP and Kejriwal have objected to the summons, as it remains unclear whether he is being summoned as a witness or a suspect in the alleged scam case. Last week, he also alleged that the BJP tried to poach seven of the party's MLAs, offering them Rs. 25 crore to switch sides.

Kejriwal's claims

I will never join BJP: AAP supremo

During his address, Kejriwal stated, "They can hatch any conspiracy against us; I am also firm. I am not going to bend. They are asking me to join the BJP; then they are going to leave me alone." "But I said that I will never go to BJP, I will never join BJP, not at all," he added. Moreover, the Delhi CM questioned the timing of the ED's summons in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Twitter Post

Check out Kejriwal's comments here

Jailed associates

Kejriwal speaks about Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain

Furthermore, Kejriwal referred to his imprisoned AAP associates, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain. "Today, all (probe) agencies are after us (AAP). Manish Sisodia's fault is that he was building good schools. Satyendr Jain's fault is that he was getting good hospitals and mohalla clinics built," he claimed. The Delhi CM also alleged that if Sisodia hadn't been working to improve school infrastructure, he wouldn't have been arrested.

Atishi

Atishi, Kejriwal served notice

Kejriwal's comments came after the Delhi Police visited AAP Minister Atishi's house on Sunday to serve her notice in connection with the poaching allegations. However, she was not at home. At a press conference held at the party's headquarters last week, Atishi reiterated the allegations of the BJP launching "Operation Lotus 2.0." The BJP, on the other hand, has demanded proof to back the claims. Kejriwal was also served notice. He has been asked to reply within three days.