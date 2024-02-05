Champai Soren's Jharkhand government set for crucial floor test on Monday

What's the story The newly formed Champai Soren government in Jharkhand will seek a trust vote in the assembly on Monday at 11:00am. Champai took oath as the chief minister after party leader Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week. Concerned about potential poaching attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance had sequestered its MLAs at a Hyderabad resort. The MLAs returned to Ranchi on Sunday to face the crucial floor test.

Champai took the oath of office on Friday last week. His swearing-in capped a dramatic 48 hours in Ranchi that began with Hemant Soren's arrest by the ED on Wednesday night; moments after he demitted the office of Jharkhand chief minister. The ED is investigating over a dozen land deals, including defense land, wherein mafias, middlemen, and bureaucrats allegedly connived to forge documents. The documents date as far back as 1932.

How the numbers stack up

The trust vote is crucial as it will determine whether the new government has support of the majority of legislators. In a video released by the JMM-led coalition, Champai claimed support of 43 legislators in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. "We expect the number will reach 46-47," Champai told reporters last week. The JMM, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal form the ruling coalition with 47 MLAs. They also have external support of one Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation legislator.

MLAs supporting opposition alliance

On the other hand, the opposition has 25 MLas, and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) has three MLAs. The Nationalist Congress Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation have one member each, apart from three Independents. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 11 of the 14 seats in the state. The Congress and the JMM could only manage one each. During the 2019 assembly elections, however, the BJP lost power.

JMM confident of winning Monday's trust vote

Ahead of Monday's vote, JMM lawmaker Mithilesh Thakur had said that the coalition will sail through the trust vote. "Many BJP legislators are also in support of the alliance in the state," he added. Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP chief Biranchi Narain said that the coalition will lose the vote of confidence.

Soren to participate in trust vote

Hemant Soren has also been granted permission to participate in the trust vote. This decision was made by a special court in Ranchi despite strong objections from the ED. Last week, the Supreme Court today dismissed Soren's petition challenging his arrest by the ED on money laundering charges. After the top court dismissed his petition, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court extended his judicial custody to five days.