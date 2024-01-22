Karnataka: BJP MP stopped from entering Dalit village

By Riya Baibhawi 03:27 pm Jan 22, 202403:27 pm

The village where the incident took place has provided the stone used to create the Ram Lalla idol for the Ram Mandir

The Dalit community in Karnataka stopped Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha from entering a village in Mysuru district. The community accused him of neglecting them in the past. Gujjegowdanapura - the village where the incident took place - has provided the stone used to create the Ram Lalla idol for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The incident took place ahead of the 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony on Monday.

Why does this story matter?

Simha, a two-time Lok Sabha representative, has been involved in multiple controversies. He has also faced allegations of making derogatory statements against the Dalit community. In December 2023, a group executed a smoke canister attack inside Lok Sabha using visitors' passes issued by Simha.

Confrontation between Simha and villagers

According to reports, when Simha reached the village, a crowd gathered around him and started shouting at him in Kannada. Simha's police escort had to drag villagers away, and one man had to be physically restrained. Local MLA GT Devegowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) was also present at the scene.

Villagers accuse Simha of neglect and being anti-Dalit

Reports said that the villagers accused Simha of neglecting their area. A man yelled at Simha: "You haven't done anything. We have done everything. We also respect Lord Ram. Please get out." Eventually, Simha gave up and walked away.

Villagers lay foundation stone of local Ram temple

Interestingly, the stone block used to make the Ram Lalla idol has come from the land of a Dalit farmer - Ramdas H. The villager had also donated land to build a Ram temple in the village, the foundation ceremony for which was held on Monday.

Row takes place ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

The incident took place just hours before the Pran Prathistha of the Ram temple, which was helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by other high-profile guests. The Ayodhya ceremony has sparked political divide ahead of a general election due in less than three months, with the opposition criticizing the ruling BJP for politicizing a religious event.