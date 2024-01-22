'Emotional moment': PM addresses nation after Ram Mandir inauguration

By Riya Baibhawi Edited by Tanya Shrivastava 02:52 pm Jan 22, 202402:52 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the consecration ceremony on Monday

After the Pran Prathishtha ceremony on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering at the Ram Mandir premises. Calling it an "emotional moment," the PM said that after years of waiting, Lord Ram had finally arrived in Ayodhya. "Ram Lalla will no longer reside in a tent as this great temple has been consecrated for him," he said.

Why does this story matter?

The Ram Mandir was inaugurated on Monday after what Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed a 500-year-long wait. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled just before the consecration ceremony, in the presence of the PM, CM Adityanth, and other dignitaries. Special prayers and programs at local temples marked the celebration of the consecration ceremony, both in India and among Indians abroad.

Hope Lord Ram will forgive us: PM Modi

During his address, the prime minister "apologized" to Lord Ram as it took centuries to complete the temple. "There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice, and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries," he said. "Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Ram will definitely forgive us today," he added.

PM thanks judiciary for 2019 verdict

The prime minister expressed gratitude to the judiciary for the "justice" dispensed five years ago. This refers to the Supreme Court's November 2019 decision to award the once-disputed site, where the Babri Masjid stood before being demolished, to the Hindu petitioners. "I would like to thank the judiciary that delivered justice and (allowed) Lord Ram's temple was built in a legal manner..." he said.

January 22 marks advent of new era: Modi

Hailing the Ram Mandir celebrations, Modi said: "January 22, 2024, is not merely a date... it marks the advent of a new era." Talking about his 11-day rituals, the PM added, "During the last 11 days, I tried to visit places as part of my religious exercise. These were places where Lord Ram had set foot."

