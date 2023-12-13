Ill-informed: India rejects OIC's statement on Article 370 verdict

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:16 pm Dec 13, 202305:16 pm

India termed the OIC's statement on Article 370 verdict as ill-intended

India on Wednesday dismissed a statement from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressing concern over the Supreme Court's ruling upholding the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The foreign ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, termed the statement "ill-informed and ill-intended," questioning the bloc's credibility. He also accused the OIC of making such comments under the influence of a "serial violator of human rights" and "promoter of cross-border terrorism"—in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

Why does this story matter?

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the central government's August 5, 2019 decision to revoke Article 370, which previously granted special status to the erstwhile state of J&K. The court also ordered the Centre to restore the region's statehood and conduct assembly elections by September 30, 2024. India has always maintained that "Jammu and Kashmir is and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India."

OIC statement 'ill-informed,' 'ill-intended': MEA spokesperson

In response to the OIC statement, Bagchi said, "India rejects the statement issued by the General Secretariat of the OIC on a judgment of the Indian Supreme Court." He termed the statement as "both ill-informed and ill-intended." "That OIC does so at the behest of a serial violator of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross-border terrorism makes its action even more questionable. Such statements only undermine OIC's credibility," Bagchi added.

OIC expressed concern over Supreme Court's judgment

A day after the verdict, the OIC General Secretariat expressed concern over the SC's decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370. However, this isn't the first time the OIC has made such statements. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) criticized the Saudi-based organization previously for similar remarks on Kashmir. Bagchi asserted that these statements damage the OIC's credibility, saying that they seem to be swayed by a country with a track record of human rights abuses and terrorism promotion.

OIC's full statement on X

Know about OIC, its significance

With 57 member nations spread across four continents, the OIC is the second-largest organization after the United Nations (UN) and refers to itself as "the collective voice of the Muslim world." It pledges to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world "in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people of the world." The organization was established on September 25 1969 following the criminal arson of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.