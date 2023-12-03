Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally commemorates 10th anniversary in India

05:47 pm Dec 03, 2023

The Legendary Mercedes-Benz 300 SL was part of the rally event (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

The Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally (MBCCR) celebrated its 10th edition on Sunday, with Mercedes-Benz and Autocar India partnering to showcase 81 cars across 77 model variants in Mumbai. Mercedes-Benz India MD-CEO Santosh Iyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai President and MLA Ashish Shelar flagged off the event this year. Rally curator Perseus Bandrawalla highlighted the MBCCR's importance in fostering the collector and restorer community on our shores.

Iconic cars, prominent personalities graced event

Iconic Mercedes-Benz cars like the W08 Nurburg, 600 Grosser, 300 Sc Roadster, and the 190 SL that once belonged to Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur were on display. Notable participants included Indian Express Group Chairman-MD Viveck Goenka, industrialist Yohan Poonawalla, Maharaja Himanshu Sinh of Gondal, Crown Vet founder Pratapsinh Gaekwad, and Rajiv Kehr. Poonawalla shared his excitement about participating with his restored 190 SL in a special Jaipur Blue color scheme, originally owned by Maharani Gayatri Devi.

Decade of celebrating classic Mercedes-Benz cars

Since its launch in 2014, the MBCCR has become a premier global automotive event, generating interest in vintage and classic Mercedes-Benz cars in India. Gaekwad, who took part with his 230 SL Pagoda, said, "I've been a part of the MBCCR for a while and every year the event keeps getting better. Being a part of such an event among people who are so passionate about classic Mercedes is truly a pleasure."

Other highlights from 10th-anniversary rally event

The rally's 10th-anniversary event showcased the 600 Grosser on its 60th anniversary, a freshly restored 300 Sc, and the iconic 500K owned by Bombay Samachar chief Hormusji Cama. The event also featured the only 300 SL in India owned by the Maharaja of Gondal. Additionally, the W08 Nurburg, designed by Ferdinand Porsche and owned by Yashwardhan Ruia of Mumbai, was displayed as one of the finest examples of the Nurburg in the world.