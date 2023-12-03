Volkswagen announces year-end discounts of Rs. 1.17 lakh on Virtus

Auto 2 min read

Volkswagen announces year-end discounts of Rs. 1.17 lakh on Virtus

By Pradnesh Naik 05:01 pm Dec 03, 2023

Volkswagen Virtus is available in seven attractive colors (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

As 2023 is coming to an end, Volkswagen is offering substantial year-end discounts on its mid-size sedan, the Virtus, in India. With savings of up to Rs. 1.17 lakh, these deals are available until December 31. Benefits are applicable to all variants, which include Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, GT Plus, and the newly introduced Sound Edition. This move by the German marque is likely aimed at ending the year on a high note with improved sales numbers.

Look at year-end offers on Virtus

Volkswagen's enticing offers for the Virtus sedan include cash discounts of up to Rs. 50,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000, corporate discounts of up to Rs. 17,000, and additional special benefits of up to Rs. 30,000. These deals aim to attract potential buyers looking to purchase the capable sedan before the year concludes, providing them with considerable savings.

Features blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels, electric sunroof

The sedan features a long and muscular hood, projector LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, a sleek chrome-lined grille, wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels. Its sporty five-seater cabin gets leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags.

Offered with two turbo-petrol powertrain options

The Virtus comes with two powertrain options. A 1.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-liter TSI EVO turbo-petrol motor with cylinder deactivation technology. The former generates 114hp/178Nm and is paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the latter delivers a power output of 148hp/250Nm and gets either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

How much does Volkswagen Virtus cost

In India, the potent Volkswagen Virtus can be yours at a starting price of Rs. 11.48 lakh for the base Comfortline model and Rs. 19.29 lakh for the range-topping GT Plus Edge Matte DSG ES trim level (all prices, ex-showroom).

