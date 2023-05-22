Auto

Is 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan better than Jeep Meridian

Both cars have 18-inch wheels

German automaker Volkswagen has introduced the 2023 version of its Tiguan SUV in India. As for highlights, the car has a stylish appearance, a revised cabin with more safety features, and a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine. In our market, the four-wheeler rivals the Meridian model from Jeep. However, which one is a better choice? Let us have a look.

Jeep Meridian is visually more appealing

The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan sports a chromed grille, silvered roof rails, LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, wrap-around LED taillamps, flared wheel arches, 18-inch alloy rims, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna. Meanwhile, the Jeep Meridian offers a seven-slot chrome-surrounded grille, LED headlights and taillamps, fog lights, thick cladding, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a rear spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Jeep Meridian has bigger dimensions

Volkswagen Tiguan is 4,509mm long, 1,839mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,679mm. On the other hand, the Jeep Meridian has a length of 4,769mm, a width of 1,859mm, and a wheelbase of 2,782mm.

From sunroof to a multifunctional steering wheel

Volkswagen Tiguan has a five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, "Vienna" leather seat upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, a sunroof, rear AC vents, and a center console armrest with a storage facility. Jeep Meridian offers a cabin with seven seats, a two-tone dashboard with silver accents, a three-spoke steering wheel, a sunroof, and a center console to divide the driver and passenger areas.

What about technology?

Volkswagen Tiguan comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an eight-speaker audio system, auto climate control, USB chargers, six airbags, ABS, EBD, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and an ADAS suite. Jeep Meridian has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, nine speakers, USB chargers, auto climate control, ABS, crash sensors, EBD, six airbags, and a rear-view camera. It also comes with ADAS facilities.

Tiguan delivers higher power output

Volkswagen Tiguan runs on a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 188hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Jeep Meridian is fueled by a 2.0-liter Multijet diesel mill that makes 172.35hp of power and a torque of 350Nm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Which one is better?

In India, the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan carries a price tag of Rs. 34.7 lakh, while the Jeep Meridian falls in the price bracket of Rs. 32.95-38.52 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both cars are almost equally matched. However, our vote goes to the Meridian for its better looks, larger dimensions, and more transmission options in comparison to its rival.