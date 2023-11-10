Polestar unveils all-new 5 EV: Check its best features

By Pradnesh Naik 02:48 pm Nov 10, 202302:48 pm

Polestar 5 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Polestar)

Swedish EV maker Polestar has taken the wraps off the all-new 5 EV at the brand's 'Polestar Day' event in Los Angeles, for the global markets. Equipped with the newly developed extreme fast charging (XFC) technology, the battery-powered coupe is expected to be up for grabs in 2025. Here's a look at the best features of the four-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

Volvo-owned Polestar has been developing powerful battery electric vehicles in recent years. After introducing the special race-track-ready 2 BST edition 270 model, the company has now showcased its elder sibling, the 5 EV for the global markets. Although several details of the coupe are yet to be revealed, the EV maker has confirmed the use of the new fast-charging technology it developed with StoreDot.

Firstly, let's look at the design of Polestar 5

The Polestar 5 retains the silhouette of its younger sibling, the Polestar 2. It features a long and sculpted hood, sweptback LED headlamps with split-type Thor's Hammer DRLs, a wide air dam, flush-fitted door handles, a sloping roofline, and designer dual-tone wheels. At the rear end, the EV is graced by connected LED taillamps and an aggressive diffuser.

It comes equipped with extreme fast charging (XFC) technology

Developed in collaboration between Polestar and StoreDot, the extreme fast charging (XFC) technology adds a range of 161km in a mere five minutes. It does not degrade the quality of life of the battery pack and can be integrated into existing technology.

Its body is constructed using bonded aluminum

The Volvo-owned carmaker has largely constructed the body of the Polestar 5 EV using bonded aluminum. Other sections of the cars are made using hot-formed, cold-formed, die-cast, and extruded aluminum parts. This allows the EV to offer exceptional ride and handling characteristics, without compromising on its structural integrity. This type of construction is generally used in high-performance supercars.

It is backed by an 875hp, dual electric motor setup

The Polestar 5 runs on a potent dual-electric motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration. The setup develops a maximum power of 875hp and a peak torque of 899Nm. It uses an 800V electric architecture. Details about the battery pack are not disclosed.