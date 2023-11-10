Ford's new electric crossover in the works: What to expect

The upcoming Ford-Volkswagen EV will likely ride on designer wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Ford)

Ford has plans to launch a new electric crossover in partnership with Volkswagen soon. In the latest development, a heavily disguised prototype was spotted doing test runs in Germany. Dubbed the Sport Crossover for now, this new EV will be part of the US-based automaker's European lineup, which will feature three new models. Among the three, the Sport Crossover will be the largest, positioned above the Explorer EV and Mustang Mach-E in size.

The crossover will be built on Volkswagen's MEB platform

Collaborating with Volkswagen, Ford is developing the Sport Crossover using the German marque's MEB platform as its base, which was also employed for the Explorer EV. The upcoming EV is anticipated to be similar in size to the VW ID.6 but with increased ground clearance and a more angled rear roofline. The interior is expected to incorporate a combination of Volkswagen elements, such as the headlights control panel, along with a distinct SYNC-based infotainment system from Ford.

Production of the EV will begin at Ford's Cologne factory

Set to debut next year, the Sport Crossover will be manufactured at Ford's Cologne facility. This model is a key component of Ford's aggressive plan to introduce nine fully electric vehicles in Europe by the end of next year, with five of these being light commercial vehicles. The carmaker aims to revamp its European presence by phasing out well-established nameplates like the Fiesta and Focus, making way for new electric offerings tailored to local consumers' preferences.