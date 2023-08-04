Discord axes 4% staff in reorganization effort

Written by Athik Saleh August 04, 2023 | 02:37 pm 1 min read

Discord has laid off around 40 employees, which is about 4% of its workforce, as part of a company reorganization. The job cuts affected marketing, design, and entertainment partnership teams. Discord confirmed the development. In a statement, the company said impacted employees will be supported. It added that the focus is on "long-term growth of the business."

Majority of marketing and entertainment teams fired

As of April 2023, Discord had over 900 employees. The platform also has 150 million monthly active users. The company did not reveal how the terminations affected each department. The majority of the entertainment partnership team and marketing team have been fired. Many employees took to LinkedIn and X to say they have been terminated.

Discord's outlook remains positive

Discord has introduced a slew of changes to the platform recently. It added the Family Center to inform parents and guardians about the activity of their children. The company updated its Clyde bot with ChatGPT in March. Discord's financial outlook also remains positive. Last week, investment firm Fidelity improved the value of its holdings in Discord.

