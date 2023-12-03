Is Aprilia RS 457 better supersport bike than Yamaha R3

By Pradnesh Naik 03:56 pm Dec 03, 202303:56 pm

Both bikes ride on 17-inch wheels

Yamaha is set to launch its capable R3 in India on December 15. The bike will be exclusively sold via the brand's Blue Square dealerships on our shores. Along with the Japanese marque, its Italian arch-nemesis Aprilia is also gearing up to launch the RS 457 soon, most likely at the upcoming India Bike Week. Between these two, which one makes more sense?

Why does this story matter?

Sports bikes have always been considered a status symbol in India. Enthusiasts and budding racers swear by their handling capabilities on the tarmac. Leading the middleweight segment for some years now is the Yamaha R3, with its aggressive design and sharp handling capabilities. However, Aprilia is now planning to snatch the champion's title with its all-new RS 457.

Between the two, Yamaha R3 looks more appealing

Yamaha R3 features a sculpted fuel tank, dual LED headlamps, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, a digital LCD instrument cluster, an upright windscreen, a side-mounted exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. Aprilia RS 457 sports a triple LED headlamp setup with LED DRLs, a double front fairing, split-type seats, a full-color TFT instrument console, clip-on handlebars, an under-belly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp.

Aprilia RS 457 gets ride-by-wire throttle, traction control

For the safety of the rider, both the Yamaha R3 and Aprilia RS 457 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The latter also gets a ride-by-wire throttle and traction control system. Suspension duties on both supersport offerings are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

RS 457 packs more powerful engine

Yamaha R3 draws power from a 321cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that generates 40.4hp of maximum power. Aprilia RS 457 runs on an all-new 457cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that develops a maximum power of 48hp. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a six-speed gearbox and a slipper and assist clutch. However, the latter also gets a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Which one should you choose?

The upcoming Yamaha R3 is likely to be priced at around Rs. 4 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the Aprilia RS 457 to carry a price tag of around Rs. 4.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), once launched in India. In our opinion, the all-new RS 457 makes more sense with its better safety features and powerful twin-cylinder engine.