Lexus to focus on new-generation EVs for growth in India

1/5

Auto 3 min read

Lexus to focus on new-generation EVs for growth in India

By Pradnesh Naik 12:36 pm Dec 03, 202312:36 pm

Lexus LF-ZC will feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Lexus)

Lexus is gearing up to boost its presence in India's luxury car market with a new lineup of electric vehicles (EVs) in 2026. The Toyota-owned brand recently showcased its cutting-edge technology at the Japan Mobility Show, featuring the LF-ZC and LF-ZL concepts. These innovative designs will form the foundation for its future EVs. The automaker also aims to become an EV-only luxury brand by 2035, while its parent company, Toyota, continues to invest in a diverse range of powertrains.

2/5

Sales growth accelerates, but some catching up required

Since its debut in India in 2017, Lexus has been gradually increasing its market share. Naveen Soni, the president of Lexus India, noted, "For the past two years, sales have doubled every year." However, the luxury automaker still has some ground to cover to catch up with leading competitors. For reference, the carmaker's sales figures are combined with Toyota's and not disclosed separately.

3/5

LF-ZC concept to be game-changer for Lexus in India

Lexus's big break in India is anticipated to come in 2026 with the launch of the LF-ZC. The high-tech luxury sedan will boast a range of around 1,000km. Takashi Watanabe, the international president of Lexus, stated, "Lexus's growth will come with the launch of our new EVs, the first of which will come to India in 2026." The production-ready model of the futuristic concept car could potentially replace the ES 300h and compete in the premium electric sedan segment.

4/5

LF-ZL concept previews future of luxurious electric SUV

The brand has also unveiled the LF-ZL, an SUV concept created on the same modular architecture as the LF-ZC. While its production model has not been announced yet, the strong demand for SUVs makes these concepts a crucial part of Lexus's electrified future, particularly in India. For reference, the LF-ZL concept is larger than the brand's current flagship SUV, the LX. Watanabe noted, "Like in the global market, the potential for SUVs in India is undeniable."

5/5

New-generation battery technology to give Lexus an edge

Lexus aims to outpace rivals with its new-generation battery technology, which utilizes compact, energy-dense prismatic NMC (nickel, manganese, cobalt) cells for efficient packaging and a 1,000km range. These can charge from 10-80% in just 20 minutes. Until the arrival of these advanced BEVs, Lexus will continue offering a hybrid-only lineup in India. Meanwhile, plans to launch the all-electric UX model have been scrapped due to its cramped rear seat, high price tag, and outdated technology compared to rapidly evolving rivals.