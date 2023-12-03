Top 5 performance cars that you cannot buy in 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 12:10 am Dec 03, 202312:10 am

The Charger is the most powerful sedan for Dodge in various global markets (Photo credit: Dodge)

With the rising cost of fossil fuels and an overall push to electrification, several automakers across the globe shifted their focus to efficient cars. This shift in perspective in the industry has been the primary reason for the diminishing sales of several high-performance vehicles across the globe. Here's a look at our pick of the top five sports cars that were discontinued in 2023.

Last unit of the Audi TT got grand farewell

After roughly 26 years of production, Audi bid adieu to the iconic TT in November. The coupe has a signature blacked-out trapezoidal grille, sleek LED headlamps, frameless windows, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Its two-seater cabin featured an all-black dashboard with red-colored trims, racing-style seats with Alcantara upholstery, and an MMI Navigation Plus infotainment panel. It drew power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine (228hp/350Nm).

Chevrolet Camaro has been around since early 1960s

Since the 1960s, Chevrolet's legendary Camaro model has been a car adorned by enthusiasts around the world. It sports an elongated hood, projector LED headlamps, a wide blacked-out grille, 21-inch designer wheels, and a quad LED taillamp setup. Inside, its four-seater cabin has an all-black interior theme, bucket-type seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is backed by a 3.6-liter V6 motor (335hp/385Nm).

Dodge's Charger showcased what true-blue muscle car can do

Developed as a subcompact coupe in 1981, the Dodge Charger eventually evolved into a full-size sedan. It gets a sculpted hood with an air scoop, sweptback LED headlamps, blacked-out 20-inch wheels, and connected LED taillamps. The sporty five-seater cabin has premium leather upholstery, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an infotainment panel with connectivity options. The sedan runs on a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine (807hp/959Nm).

Portofino M was Ferrari's entry-level model since 2017

With the arrival of the Roma Spider, Ferrari pulled the plug on its six-year-old entry-level Portofino model. The roadster featured a multi-slat grille, boomerang-shaped headlamps, designer alloy wheels, and circular LED taillights. Its 2+2-seater cabin gets a luxurious dual-tone two-seater cabin, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a fully digital instrument console. The sports car is fueled by a 3.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine (612hp/760Nm).

Porsche dropped the Panamera Sport Turismo due to dwindling sales

With the Panamera Sport Turismo accounting for less than 10% of Panamera sales, Porsche decided to terminate the fastback model this year. It has Matrix LED headlamps, lightweight forged wheels, wrap-around LED taillamps, and a bulging powered tailgate. Inside, it has leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a premium sound system. Powering the grand-tourer is a potent 2.9-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine (348hp/498Nm).