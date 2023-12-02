Tesla Cybertruck or Rivian R1T: Which electric pickup is better

By Pradnesh Naik 11:15 pm Dec 02, 202311:15 pm

Tesla Cybertruck features a panoramic glass roof (Photo credit: Tesla)

Tesla has introduced the highly anticipated Cybertruck pickup in the US market with a starting price tag of $60,990 (roughly Rs. 50.75 lakh). The EV is available in three configurations: single-motor, dual-motor AWD, and range-topping tri-motor Cyberbeast. The all-new electric pickup rivals the Rivian R1T, which has made its mark in the market since 2021. Between these two behemoths, which one makes more sense?

Why does this story matter?

In 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned that the Cybertruck would be available at a starting price of $39,900 for the base model. However, with several delays due to factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues, and economic uncertainty, the cost has jumped to $60,990. At that price point, the pickup closely rivals the Rivian R1T in the premium EV segment.

Tesla Cybertruck looks more appealing

Tesla Cybertruck has a futuristic look with a single-bar full-width LED headlight, shatterproof armored glass, ultra-hard stainless steel body panels, a cargo bed with a motorized cover, and designer closed-off wheels. Rivian R1T follows a traditional pickup silhouette with vertically positioned headlights surrounded by DRLs, a single wrap-around taillight, a large open cargo bed, and heavy-duty blacked-out wheels. Both get a covered front trunk.

Cybertruck has upmarket cabin with minimalist dashboard

The Cybertruck feels more upmarket with a minimalist dashboard, a massive 18.5-inch infinity-style infotainment panel at the front, a 9.4-inch screen at the rear, and a 15-speaker premium sound system. The spacious cabin of the R1T is covered in leather and wood and offers large screens for both the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment console. Both e-SUVs get ADAS functions for safety.

Rivian R1T promises to deliver better driving range

With an in-house developed 123KWh battery pack (reported), the Cybertruck promises to deliver a range of up to 402km, 547km, and 515km on the single-motor, dual-motor AWD, and tri-motor setup, respectively. The R1T's 105kWh, 135kWh, and 180kWh battery packs deliver an estimated range of up to 370km (dual-motor), 483km (dual-motor), and 644km (quad-motor), respectively. Both electric pickup trucks can tow up to 4,989kg.

Which one should you choose?

In the US market, the Tesla Cybertruck is available between $60,990 and $99,990 (around Rs. 83.21 lakh). On the other hand, the Rivian R1T starts at $75,000 (roughly Rs. 62.41 lakh). In our opinion, the Cybertruck makes more sense with its aggressive design and an upmarket cabin at a lower price point. Additionally, Tesla has better reach and brand value.