Volvo announces 'Festive Delight' offers on select models in India

By Pradnesh Naik 03:27 pm Nov 08, 202303:27 pm

Volvo XC40 Recharge features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Volvo)

As part of its limited-time 'Festive Delight' campaign, Volvo is providing substantial discounts on select models in India. This includes savings of up to Rs. 6.95 lakh on the XC60 and the XC40 Recharge. These discounts are designed to increase sales during the festive season and make these high-end vehicles more attainable for potential buyers. Since the offers are only available for a short period, interested customers should act fast to capitalize on these appealing deals.

XC60 gets a flat cash discount of Rs. 6.95 lakh

The Volvo XC60 is now available with a flat cash discount of Rs. 6.95 lakh under the Festive Delight promotion, reducing its price from Rs. 67.85 lakh to Rs. 60.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This significant price drop makes the luxury SUV more accessible for customers who have been contemplating purchasing a premium vehicle. Renowned for its cutting-edge safety features, sophisticated driving experience, and sleek design, the XC60 is an appealing choice for those seeking a luxury SUV.

XC40 Recharge receives benefits worth Rs. 1.78 lakh

The Festive Delight offers also extend to the Volvo XC40 Recharge, which comes with a cash discount of Rs. 1.78 lakh and a complimentary three-year service and warranty package. Earlier this year, Volvo unveiled the C40 Recharge, essentially the Coupe version of the standard XC40 Recharge, with an initial price of Rs. 61.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The current deals on the XC40 Recharge make it an attractive option for customers interested in purchasing an EV that boasts premium features.