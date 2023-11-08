Top 10 bestselling cars in India this October: Check list
In October, Maruti Suzuki dominated car sales in India, boasting six models on the top ten list and accounting for a 64% share. Tata Motors featured two models, while Mahindra and Hyundai each had one. The month was a record-breaker for all automakers, as the top 10 cars' total sales reached 1,63,089 units, a 26.28% increase from 1,29,148 units last year. All cars on the list experienced double-digit YoY growth, except for the Baleno, which saw a decline in sales.
WagonR tops the list with Swift and Nexon following
The Maruti Suzuki WagonR claimed the title of best-selling car in October, with 22,080 units sold, marking a 23.04% YoY increase. The Swift followed closely behind, selling 20,598 units and a 19.54% YY rise. Tata Nexon secured third place with 16,887 units sold, a rise of 22.66% YoY. The facelifted Nexon featured updated features, a new design language inspired by the Curvv concept, and new infotainment and safety equipment, making it the top-selling SUV in October.
While Baleno's sales dipped, Brezza and Punch witnessed a growth
Maruti Suzuki Baleno sales experienced a 3.24% YoY decrease to 16,594 units in October. On the other hand, Brezza's sales skyrocketed with a 61.45% increase to 16,050 units. Tata Punch also saw a significant sales boost with a YoY growth of 39.47% to 15,317 units. Tata Motors recently removed the puncture kit from select trims of the Punch, Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz.
Dzire, Ertiga, Scorpio range, and CRETA complete the list
Maruti Suzuki Dzire sales climbed by 19.30% to 14,699 units, making it India's top-selling sedan with a 50% market share in its segment. Ertiga's sales rose by 35.40% to 14,209 units. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic and duo experienced an impressive 82.55% YoY sales growth, reaching 13,578 units. Finally, Hyundai CRETA's sales increased by 10.08% to 13,077 units, securing the tenth spot on the list.