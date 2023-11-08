Top 10 bestselling cars in India this October: Check list

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Top 10 bestselling cars in India this October: Check list

By Pradnesh Naik 02:41 pm Nov 08, 202302:41 pm

Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R rides on 14-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

In October, Maruti Suzuki dominated car sales in India, boasting six models on the top ten list and accounting for a 64% share. Tata Motors featured two models, while Mahindra and Hyundai each had one. The month was a record-breaker for all automakers, as the top 10 cars' total sales reached 1,63,089 units, a 26.28% increase from 1,29,148 units last year. All cars on the list experienced double-digit YoY growth, except for the Baleno, which saw a decline in sales.

2/4

WagonR tops the list with Swift and Nexon following

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR claimed the title of best-selling car in October, with 22,080 units sold, marking a 23.04% YoY increase. The Swift followed closely behind, selling 20,598 units and a 19.54% YY rise. Tata Nexon secured third place with 16,887 units sold, a rise of 22.66% YoY. The facelifted Nexon featured updated features, a new design language inspired by the Curvv concept, and new infotainment and safety equipment, making it the top-selling SUV in October.

3/4

While Baleno's sales dipped, Brezza and Punch witnessed a growth

Maruti Suzuki Baleno sales experienced a 3.24% YoY decrease to 16,594 units in October. On the other hand, Brezza's sales skyrocketed with a 61.45% increase to 16,050 units. Tata Punch also saw a significant sales boost with a YoY growth of 39.47% to 15,317 units. Tata Motors recently removed the puncture kit from select trims of the Punch, Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz.

4/4

Dzire, Ertiga, Scorpio range, and CRETA complete the list

Maruti Suzuki Dzire sales climbed by 19.30% to 14,699 units, making it India's top-selling sedan with a 50% market share in its segment. Ertiga's sales rose by 35.40% to 14,209 units. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic and duo experienced an impressive 82.55% YoY sales growth, reaching 13,578 units. Finally, Hyundai CRETA's sales increased by 10.08% to 13,077 units, securing the tenth spot on the list.