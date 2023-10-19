Tata's latest cars come with Alexa voice support: Check features

Tata's latest cars come with Alexa voice support: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 04:51 pm Oct 19, 2023

Both the 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari get Amazon Alexa support (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is teaming up with Amazon to bring Alexa to its latest vehicles. This includes the Nexon, Nexon.ev, Harrier, and Safari SUVs. With Alexa Built-in, drivers can easily access various features using voice commands, allowing them to stay focused on the road. This collaboration between the automaker and technology giant aims to enhance the driving experience by offering seamless voice-enabled car controls.

Alexa offers multilingual voice commands for car controls

Owners can use Alexa in English, Hindi, or Hinglish to control different aspects of their Tata vehicles. They can change the temperature, adjust airflow settings, modify screen brightness, and even open or close the sunroof using voice commands. Additionally, customers can also control the 360-degree surround view camera in their cars using the voice assistant. It helps with navigation, traffic updates, making and receiving calls, and managing to-do and shopping lists as well.

Enhancing driving experience with intelligent connected technologies

By integrating Alexa into Tata Motors' new generation vehicles, the company shows its commitment to enhancing customer experiences through intelligent connected technologies. Offering voice-enabled controls for various car functions and navigation assistance, the automaker aims to make driving more convenient and safer for its customers. This collaboration with Amazon marks a significant step towards transforming the driving experience into an extension of users' homes.

Amazon India and Tata Motors executives discuss collaboration

Dilip R S, Director and Country Manager for Alexa at Amazon India, shared his enthusiasm about partnering with Tata Motors. He emphasized how AI is becoming more integrated into daily life and how Alexa's voice interactions can smoothly extend into customers' vehicles. Sven Patuschka, VP and CTO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility division stressed that safety remains a priority while incorporating connected tech features to meet growing customer demands.