2025 BMW X3 SUV in the works: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 03:33 pm Oct 19, 202303:33 pm

The 2025 BMW X3 will ride on dual-tone designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW is steadily growing its "X" series of crossovers and SUVs, with the 2025 X3 now in the testing phase. In the latest development, a near production-ready mule has been spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged avatar. Even though it sports 20-inch alloy wheels, the vehicle's dimensions indicate that it will likely increase in size to keep a safe distance from the larger X1. Codenamed G45, the new X3 appears to play it safe in terms of design.

M Performance version spotted with quad exhaust system

Another prototype was also spotted, boasting wider tires and a quad exhaust system. It might not be the full-blown X3 M, but rather the M Performance version. We believe that this sportier X3 will shift from the current M40i moniker to the M50i designation. The spy photo also offers a closer look at the taillights, which seem to have a more refined design without hopping on the light bar trend.

The iX3 model will not be available in 2024 lineup

BMW plans to unveil the updated X3 in 2024, but there won't be an iX3 variant immediately. The all-electric version will part ways with the CLAR-based model and move to the Neue Klasse platform. The EV model is set to hit the market in 2025, alongside an i3 sedan. Both vehicles are anticipated to receive full-on M treatment later in the decade.