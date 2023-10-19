BMW 740d M Sport sedan launched at Rs. 1.8 crore

By Pradnesh Naik 02:29 pm Oct 19, 202302:29 pm

BMW 740d M Sport rides on designer dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has launched the 7 Series 740d M Sport in the Indian market, brought in via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route. The luxury sedan is priced at Rs. 1.81 crore (ex-showroom) before any additional options. Along with the 740d M Sport, BMW also introduced the i7 M70 xDrive. Both vehicles are now available at dealerships, providing customers with a diverse range of choices within the 7 Series lineup.

Key updates to the BMW 740d M Sport model

The BMW 740d M Sport showcases a fresh design language that blends powerful dynamics with comfort and cutting-edge digital experiences. The luxury sedan sports aerodynamic body panels with sleek lines and an assertive stance. Inside, passengers are treated to high-quality materials, advanced technology, and state-of-the-art infotainment systems. The vehicle also comes equipped with a suite of safety features and driver assistance systems to ensure a secure and enjoyable driving experience.

New addition to BMW's flagship 7 Series

BMW Group India President, Vikram Pawah, said, "The all-new BMW 7 Series defines the ultimate luxury sedan and sets new standards of luxury and exclusivity." The addition of the i7 M70 xDrive and the 740d M Sport expands BMW's flagship series to include petrol, diesel, electric, and all-electric performance models. This variety caters to different customer preferences and addresses the high demand for the 7 Series in India, making it a popular choice among leaders and luminaries.