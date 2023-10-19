BMW i7 M70 xDrive goes official at Rs. 2.5 crore

BMW i7 M70 xDrive features a panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has launched its most powerful electric vehicle to date, the i7 M70 xDrive in India. This high-end EV boasts a price tag of Rs. 2.5 crore (ex-showroom) and is set to compete with the Mercedes-AMG EQS. The first-ever i7 M70 builds on the existing i7 electric saloon, offering increased power from its electric motor and a variety of aesthetic enhancements. This launch signifies a major step forward for BMW as it broadens its EV lineup in India.

M treatment brings various performance and visual enhancements

The i7 M70 xDrive gets the prestigious M treatment, which not only amps up its power output but also adds several visual upgrades. The exterior showcases a bolder design language with larger air intakes, sportier bumpers, and exclusive M alloy wheels. Inside, the spacious cabin features high-quality materials, an M-specific steering wheel, and seats that offer exceptional comfort and support. These enhancements ensure the performance-focused sedan stands apart from the standard i7 model.

It promises a range of around 600km per charge

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive houses a potent electric motor that delivers remarkable performance numbers. While exact specifications remain undisclosed, it's anticipated to provide a range of around 600km on a single charge, enabling long-distance travel without frequent charging stops. Additionally, the EV includes rapid charging capabilities, allowing for shorter charging times and increased convenience for users.

The competition will heat up in the luxury EV segment

The introduction of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive is set to heat up competition in India's luxury EV market. This new model will go toe-to-toe with the Mercedes-AMG EQS electric saloon, which also offers impressive performance and state-of-the-art technology. As more automakers enter this segment with their premium electric vehicles, Indian consumers will enjoy a broader range of options when it comes to high-end, eco-friendly transportation.