2023 Tata Nexon SUV's mileage figures in India revealed

Written by Rishabh Raj September 20, 2023 | 04:52 pm 2 min read

It boasts a mileage of up to 24.08km/liter

Tata Motors has revealed the fuel efficiency figures for its recently launched 2023 Nexon SUV, boasting a mileage of up to 24.08km/liter. This makes it the highest mileage offering in the sub-compact SUV segment with a diesel engine. In petrol guise, the new Nexon's fuel efficiency ranges between 17.01-17.44km/liter. The car was launched in India on September 14, with a starting price of Rs. 8.1 lakh (ex-showroom).

Comparing fuel efficiency with Hyundai VENUE and Kia Sonet

In comparison to the new Nexon, the Hyundai VENUE's diesel variants provide a nearly identical mileage of 23.4km/liter with manual transmission. Meanwhile, Kia Sonet's diesel trims with automatic transmission promise a fuel efficiency of 18.2km/liter. Mahindra XUV300, another sub-compact SUV with a diesel engine, offers a mileage of 20.1km/liter in manual form, and 19.07km/liter in automatic guise.

Engine options and transmission choices for Tata Nexon

The new Nexon is available in both petrol and diesel variants. The 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine can produce 113hp of power and 260Nm of peak torque, mated to either a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Meanwhile, the 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor generates 118hp of power and 170Nm of peak torque, offering four transmission choices: a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed AMT, and a DCT gearbox.

Nexon also competes with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Apart from the Hyundai VENUE, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300, the Nexon also rivals the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the sub-compact segment. However, Maruti Suzuki no longer offers a diesel engine option. The Brezza, powered by a 1.5-liter petrol unit, provides up to 19.8km/liter of mileage in its automatic variants.

