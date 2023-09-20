Prior to launch, Royal Enfield Himalayan 452's specifications leaked

Auto

Prior to launch, Royal Enfield Himalayan 452's specifications leaked

Written by Rishabh Raj September 20, 2023 | 04:16 pm 2 min read

It will run on a 451.65cc, single-cylinder engine

The power figures and dimensions of Royal Enfield's soon-to-be-released Himalayan 452 have been leaked. This adventure motorcycle will be equipped with a 451.65cc, single-cylinder engine, generating a robust 39.47hp at 8,000rpm. It will be paired with a six-speed gearbox and shall have a wheelbase of 1,510mm and a width of 852mm. The official launch is imminent, with a "save the date" invitation scheduled for the period between October 30 and November 1.

New features and hardware for the Himalayan 452

While the new Himalayan 452 will take design cues from the existing model, it shall also sport several new elements. The trellis frame, hardware, and features will be brand new. The motorcycle will ride on inverted front forks and shall get a mono-shock rear unit. Braking hardware will include front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, linked to 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in off-road-ready tires.

LED headlight and digital instrument cluster might be present

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is expected to come with an LED headlight and a fully digital instrument cluster. The cluster would house all necessary readouts and possibly feature smartphone connectivity. In typical Royal Enfield fashion, buyers can also expect a range of accessories for the Himalayan 452, including crash guards, footpegs, seat options, handlebar guards, mirrors, and luggage sets.

What about its pricing and rivals?

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the KTM 390 Adventure, Yezdi Adventure, and BMW G 310 GS in the adventure motorcycle segment. More details about the bike's price and specifications are expected to be revealed shortly.

Share this timeline